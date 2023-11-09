Niemeyer and Friends to host Veterans Day poker tournament for local military non-profits

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Niemeyer & Friends and Alta Vista Community Resource Center are hosting another charity poker tournament this Veterans Day. This is your chance to play poker, win prizes and help local veterans at the VFW Reno Post 9211 and Mustang 22 Memorial.

Anne Niemeyer, co-founder of Niemeyer and Friends Charity Event; Ken Smith, Commander VFW Post 9211; and Sean Laycox, Commander of Mustang 22, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to Saturday’s event and share more about their respective organizations.

The Veterans Day charity poker tournament takes place Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Cal Neva Poker Room in Reno. Doors open at 5 p.m.; poker starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets costs $75 for each individual, online or at the door. If you prebuy online, you will receive $300.00 bonus chips to start the game.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

FILE - The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Tentative deals with MGM and Caesars narrowly avert Las Vegas hotel workers strike
Students in the Carson City School District observed Math Week from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9.
Carson City students observe math week
The Historic Reno Preservation Society is hosting a special talk on the History of the Picon...
History of Picon Punch
Niemeyer and Friends Veterans Day Charity Poker Tournament
Niemeyer and Friends Veterans Day Charity Poker Event