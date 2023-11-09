Niemeyer and Friends to host Veterans Day poker tournament for local military non-profits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Niemeyer & Friends and Alta Vista Community Resource Center are hosting another charity poker tournament this Veterans Day. This is your chance to play poker, win prizes and help local veterans at the VFW Reno Post 9211 and Mustang 22 Memorial.

Anne Niemeyer, co-founder of Niemeyer and Friends Charity Event; Ken Smith, Commander VFW Post 9211; and Sean Laycox, Commander of Mustang 22, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to Saturday’s event and share more about their respective organizations.

The Veterans Day charity poker tournament takes place Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Cal Neva Poker Room in Reno. Doors open at 5 p.m.; poker starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets costs $75 for each individual, online or at the door. If you prebuy online, you will receive $300.00 bonus chips to start the game.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.