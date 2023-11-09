Moving forward five years after the Camp Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wednesday, marked 5 years since the deadly camp fire ripped through the town of paradise California. It was marked as the worse worst fire in California history. Thousands were told to evacuate and 85 people lost their lives. Since then, the paradise community has been working to rebuild the area, that includes building thousands of homes, new schools and roads but, the population today is less than half of what it was, and some will not return to make Paradise their home once more.

That is the case for best friends of 32 year Tania Mason and Michele Humphries. Both have decide to live outside of Paradise. Michele and her family currently own a home in Oroville and although they are happy with the opportunities they have had, being separated from other family friends is not easy.

Humphries and her daughter do back to Paradise but say it’s not the same. ”Now that there is more buildings up. It’s not the same. You could tell where you were at just by looking at a rock. It just doesn’t feel like home. It’s just flat in places where there were things that I grew up with. It just doesnt feel like home”)

Tania Mason her family first relocated to Las Vegas and after some time decide to move to Utah and set down roots. They say although being so far away from family and friends too, their world has opened up. “We have been here almost 2 years, licensed real estate agents in Nevada and in Utah our whole world has opened up for us. it’s such a tragedy but there are so many miracles and so many blessings”

For those who stayed in Paradise, the town is also testing out a new early warning alert system so people can be ready sooner.

