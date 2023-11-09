Meta implementing new regulations with rising concern over AI election advertisements

By Emily Benito
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AI technology and digital editing has become an increasing concern in many aspects of our lives in recent years.

A poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy found that nearly 6 in 10 adults think AI tools will increase the spread of false and misleading information during next year’s elections. Meta already requires companies to follow certain procedures when it comes to political content:

“Since 2018 we have required any advertiser who wants to run an ad that is related to politics or is related to social issues to submit a disclosure, a flow and that information is stored in an ad library that is available for 7 years,” says Meta Public Policy Manager Kate Ross.

They say this is not enough and they are increasing regulations on advertising companies to try to eliminate as much misinformation as possible:

“Meta announced that we will be requiring any advertiser who runs a political, social issue, or election related ad, to disclose if they have digitally altered the ad,” says Ross. “We work with independent fact checkers that rate viral information and determine if it is factual or not. In the case of AI altered material, and if an ad has been rated as false, without that disclosure, the ad will not be able to run.”

Ross says that in addition, any content posted by individuals that is found to contain any misinformation, will be flagged, and the algorithm will move the post to the bottom of your social media feed. This is especially important to note with our primary election.

