House fire at W. Sixth and Stoker results in minor damage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire at W. Sixth and Stoker Avenue in Reno resulted in no injuries and minor damage Thursday afternoon.

The blaze broke out just after 2:00 p.m. and burned trees and bushes and caused minor damage to the house.

No one was displaced as a result of the fire and the occupants made it out before crews with the Reno Fire Department arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

