House fire at W. Sixth and Stoker results in minor damage

The fire broke out at W. Sixth and Stoker Thursday afternoon
The fire broke out at W. Sixth and Stoker Thursday afternoon(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:08 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire at W. Sixth and Stoker Avenue in Reno resulted in no injuries and minor damage Thursday afternoon.

The blaze broke out just after 2:00 p.m. and burned trees and bushes and caused minor damage to the house.

No one was displaced as a result of the fire and the occupants made it out before crews with the Reno Fire Department arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder
File image
Nevada real estate developer sentenced to one year and a day in prison for tax evasion

Latest News

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Portion of Arrowhead Drive evacuated after couple discovers dynamite
NV Secretary of State comments on suspicious letters sent to elections offices
Palisades Tahoe logo
Palisades Tahoe employee dies in early morning incident
FILE - The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Tentative deals with MGM and Caesars narrowly avert Las Vegas hotel workers strike