Crash closes two lanes of Pyramid Way near Greenbrae Drive

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash closed two lanes of Pyramid Way near Greenbrae Drive on Wednesday at about 5:37 p.m.

It happened on Holman Way.

York Way east of Pyramid Way is closed.

It involved a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle. One vehicle appears to have rolled after being struck.

Emergency medical crews are treating people at the scene.

