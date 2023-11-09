Crash closes two lanes of Pyramid Way near Greenbrae Drive
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash closed two lanes of Pyramid Way near Greenbrae Drive on Wednesday at about 5:37 p.m.
It happened on Holman Way.
York Way east of Pyramid Way is closed.
It involved a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle. One vehicle appears to have rolled after being struck.
Emergency medical crews are treating people at the scene.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.