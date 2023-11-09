Crash closes two lanes of Pyramid Way near Greenbrae Drive

The scene of a two-vehicle crash on Pyramid Way.
The scene of a two-vehicle crash on Pyramid Way.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:11 PM PST
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash closed two lanes of Pyramid Way near Greenbrae Drive on Wednesday at about 5:37 p.m.

It happened on Holman Way.

York Way east of Pyramid Way is closed.

It involved a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle. One vehicle appears to have rolled after being struck.

Emergency medical crews are treating people at the scene.

