Coalition Snow to host “Slope and Stoke” gear swap, movie screening at Reno Public Market

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:15 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kick off the winter ski season with Coalition Snow’s “Slope and Stoke” event where proceeds benefit Skiing is Believing, a local organization committed to getting more kids and families outside.

CEO Jen Gurecki stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone out to their shop, Far Out, inside the Reno Public Market on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 5-9 p.m.

All night long guests will be able to shop at the Gear Swap, featuring Gear Hut; get your skis or snowboard waxes for free at the complimentary waxing station; connect with local organizations and groups like the Reno Chapter of Radical Adventure Riders; enjoy a drink and dinner at one of the local food vendors at Reno Public Market; and get 20% off one item at Far Out. Then from 6:30-8 p.m. you can watch a screening of the No Man’s Land Film Festival. There will be a chance to win rad raffle prizes, including a pair of skis or a snowboard from Coalition Snow.

To find out all the details about the gear swap, click here.

