Carson City students observe math week

Students in the Carson City School District observed Math Week from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9.
Students in the Carson City School District observed Math Week from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in the Carson City School District spent the first full week of November observing math week, a time the district says is designed to deepen children’s relationship with math.

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, students and teachers hosted special events and activities designed to create a passion for math.

This included designated dress up days:

  • Manipulative Monday: Students engaged in a variety of symmetry and fraction tasks using pattern blocks. Staff and students were encouraged to dress in their favorite decade.
  • Think Time Tuesday: Students and teachers engaged in math games that were created by Mind Research to have fun while learning core math strategies. The dress-up day for Tuesday was Math is my SuperPower Day.
  • Web Wednesday: Students solved multistep word problems using AVID strategies. Staff and students were asked to dress in their dream math career attire.
  • Thrilling Thursday: Students utilized youcubed activities that focus on a positive math mindset. Staff and students could dress up in clothing with their favorite game or number.

