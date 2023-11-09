Atlantis Casino offers military members free buffet lunch at Toucan Charlie’s in honor of Veterans Day

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The rest of the week, Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille inside the Atlantis Resort Casino is offering Veterans Day Dining special. From Wednesday, Nov. 8-Friday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., military members can enjoy a complimentary lunch buffet as a thank you for their service.

Communications manager, Joel Villanueva, and assistant executive chef, David Holman, stopped by Morning Break to show off the spread of delicious food they’re serving veterans this week.

Guests can also buy an American flag pin for a $1 or more donation to Honor Flight Nevada. Pins can be bought at the Main Cage or inside The Shoppes at Atlantis.

You can also follow the Atlantis on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on events year-round.

