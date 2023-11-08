Yelp Reno, India Kabab and Curry partner for Diwali celebration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate Diwali and do good in the Reno community when you come out to India Kabab and Curry Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Restaurant owner, Bishan Singh; Yelp Reno community director, Michael Tragash; and Bollywood dance instructor, Chhavi Bhalla, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone out to their Indian holiday dinner.

The event includes an evening of celebratory cuisine, Bollywood and Bhangra dance, and more. Plus, it doubles as a fundraiser for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada with the hopes this event will provide 6,000 meals this holiday season.

This event is open to all “Yelpers.” RSVP here. Tickets are suggested at $20 a person and will be matched dollar for dollar. There is no day-of ticket sales or entry.

For a full breakdown of event details, requirements and restrictions click here.

