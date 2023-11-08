Work to widen U.S. 395 North Valleys to begin Sunday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Work to widen U.S. 395 in the North Valleys is set to begin this Sunday.

The multi-year project will start Nov. 12, and will widen approximately four miles of the highway. Crews will widen, repave, and improve the highway between North McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time if they are driving on that section of the highway.

Lanes will be reduced slightly in width and shifted in the work zone 24/7, and speeds will be reduced to 55 mph 24/7 through the work zone.

Through the winter, all lanes are anticipated to remain open for travel during the daytime commute hours. Overnight lane closures will take place, with highway lanes reduced to a minimum of one lane in each direction.

Northbound U.S. 395 lanes will be reduced from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m. Southbound U.S. 395 lanes will be reduced between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Intermittent ramp closures will take place between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. sunday evenings through saturday mornings. No two consecutive ramps will be closed in the same direction, and detours will be marked.

Starting in the spring of 2024, the Nevada Department of Transportation says drivers should expect further delays, such as northbound U.S. 395 being reduced to two lanes and the extended closure of North Virginia Street access to northbound U.S. 395 for bridge construction.

The construction is scheduled to take place through the end of 2025. NDOT is encouraging drivers to sign up for traffic alerts by texting NorthValleys to 866-540-8466. You can also contact the project hotline at 775-636-4202.

The following improvements are scheduled to happen as part of the project:

Add additional lane to southbound U.S. 395 between north McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. This new lane will be constructed in the median of the southbound freeway.

Construct additional merge (auxiliary) lanes between each freeway ramp in both directions of U.S. 395 between north McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road.

Construct a “braided” freeway ramp along northbound U.S. 395 between the Panther Valley on-ramp and Golden Valley Road for safer, smoother traffic flow, similar to southbound I-580 ramps at Mill and Second streets.

Repave both directions of U.S. 395 between north McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road.

Construction of five new sound walls, retaining walls, and aesthetic elements highlighting the gateway to the City of Reno and roadside ground treatments such as native plantings and rock.

Add paved shoulders of up to 12 feet to provide room for enhanced incident management and roadside response.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.