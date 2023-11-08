Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provides second chances for organ donors

More than 700 Nevadans await a life-changing donations.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:31 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Donor Network West are partnering once again for the “Second Chances” program designed to educate Washoe County residents about organ, eye, and tissue donation and encourage more Washoe County residents to register as organ donors.

The “Second Chances” campaign will run November 7-14, 2023, and allows Deputy Sheriffs, at their discretion, to give motorists who are registered organ donors and who are pulled over for minor traffic violations a warning ticket, as opposed to a fine.

Drivers with the official organ donor heart on their up-to-date Nevada driver’s license will be told that they are being given a second chance to correct their violation without a fine – because their status as an organ donor gives a fellow citizen a second chance at life.

In addition, at the discretion of individual Deputy Sheriffs, drivers who are not registered organ donors and are pulled over for minor traffic violations may be informed that they are being given a second chance to fix their violation without a fine in exchange for their serious consideration of becoming a registered organ donor.

This program is being conducted in partnership with Donor Network West, the federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization responsible for facilitating the recovery of organs, eyes, and tissues in northern Nevada and northern California.

There are more than 700 Nevadans currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, and more than 100,000 people are waiting nationwide. Sadly, approximately 20 people die every day because the organ they need was not donated in time.

While 95% of Americans support organ donation, only about half are registered organ donors, and of those, less than one percent of people die in a manner that facilitates organ donation.

For more information about this program or to register to be an eye, tissue, and organ donor, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

