Washoe County DA determines 2021 shooting of Isaiah Herndon was justified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has determined the November 2021 shooting of Isaiah Herndon was justified under Nevada law.

The 28-year-old Reno man was shot by officers with the Reno Police Department on Nov. 5, 2021. The DA’s office says that on that date, Reno Police Department officers Casey Thomas and Steve Welin responded to a call at an apartment complex on 197 E. Grove Street at around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a man and a woman apparently involved in some type of altercation.

Once arriving on scene, Thomas and Welin could hear yelling coming from the apartment and believed someone was in distress. Welin knocked on the door of the apartment before a loud thump could be heard and the door opened. A person inside the apartment extended an arm outside the door and pointed a gun at officer Thomas.

Thomas and Welin then fired their guns in the direction of the armed subject, later identified as Herndon, in the entryway to the apartment. Herndon then retreated into the apartment, telling officers he had been shot.

Herndon was given a command to show his hands before he was grabbed and pulled out of the apartment. Medical treatment was administered on scene before he was taken to Renown Hospital where he underwent treatment and survived.

It was later determined Herndon had been drinking alcohol and taking methamphetamine and ecstasy prior to the shooting and was having a self-diagnosed mental episode where he was hearing voices and yelling back at them.

Investigation of the incident was then handed over to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Sparks Police Department. Herndon was charged and pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison on March 14 of this year. He will parole eligible after serving seven years. The review of this officer involved shooting was not completed pending Herndon’s prosecution to ensure the integrity of the case, the DA’s office says.

