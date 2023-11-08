Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora Boutique teaches how to style clothes versus simply wearing clothes

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ve all been there. Some days you want to just throw on a hoodie and head out the door. But on the days you feel that way when you also need to make a good impression or you want to feel more confident about your outfit, learning how to style your clothes instead of just wearing your clothes can help. And it all comes down to the accessories you choose.

Kara Ferrin, owner of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, stopped by Morning Break to explain how to style your clothes so that they look flattering, chic and like you put some effort into it when secretly it didn’t take you much time or energy at all.

Watch Wednesday’s interview to learn more.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

