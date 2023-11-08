Suspect arrested in connection with Carson City arson

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an arson in Carson City.

John Wayne Bragg Sr. was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Carson City Jail on charges of first-degree arson. He is being held on a bail of $40,000.

On Nov. 5 at around midnight, the Carson City Fire Department and the Carson City Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on the 2600 block of Poole Way in east Carson City.

Fire crews were able to suppress the blaze, but the home was heavily damaged. No one was found inside the house and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was likely intentional.

