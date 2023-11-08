Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield delivers State of Education address

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Susan Enfield, Superintendent of the Washoe County School District, took the stage at Hug High School to deliver her second State of Education address.

“At the end of the day, yes. It’s teaching and learning. But, we want every student to walk across this stage with a diploma,” Enfield said.

In her speech, Enfield clearly lays out four goals to be apart of her three year plan. Some are more traditional while others are more outside the box. Each one, however, surrounds her main promise to know every student by name, strength, and need so that they may be prepared to graduate into the future they choose. Those goals are:

- 75% of students proficient in English, math, and science by 2026.

- Have 100% of students enrolled in extra curricular activities by 2026.

- Have 19 out of 20 students participating in dual credit or AP classes by 2026.

- Know each students name, strength, and need.

Dr. Enfield says that at the end of three years she wont congratulate herself on being done. She will figure out what they’ve learned, what they need to do, and keep on going.

“We have bold goals. I say we set goals worthy of our children. And our children are worthy of greatness from us so they can achieve greatness for themselves,” said Enfield.

One of her more bold ideas involves trained staff going into students homes so teachers can meet with families in a more natural environment.

“We have staff that are trained and go into students homes and meet with students and families in the comfort of their own home and they get to know the student and that family over time,” said Enfield.

Dr Enfield took some time to recognize some unacceptable achievement gaps with 41% of students being proficient in English, and only 34% with math. The action steps Enfield plans to take involve a “P-3 strategy,” which provides a strong core curriculum focused on building math and literacy skills. She also wants to heavily focus on early learning. She says, if we can get children learning necessary life skills at a younger age we can prevent our scores from getting low to begin with.

“We do need to ground ourselves in where we are because we know we have work to do. And we can’t shy away from the harsh reality that is where we are academically,” said Enfield.

