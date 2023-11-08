Staying safe on the ice: Reno Ice shares likelihood of injuries for hockey and figure skating

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the aftermath of the tragic incident involving former NHL player Adam Johnson, concerns about safety in ice sports have come to the forefront.

The demand for neck guards has surged among hockey players, both amateur and professional. But what about the young athletes participating in ice sports at the youth level?

Reno Ice shared essential insights into these concerns. Joan Malarchuk, wife of a former pro hockey player and the figure skating director at Reno Ice, sheds light on the stark reality of such incidents even at the recreational level.

Joan shared her thoughts regarding the most recent incident with Adam Johnson.

“That is a freak accident and that’s playing at a level that is way above any of the kids that are playing here. It happened to my husband, and it’s just a freak accident when you’re moving that fast, you don’t have time to think, you don’t have time to see who is around you, be aware, and when it comes to figure skating jumps take less than half a second to complete.”

Malarchuk says it’s important to anticipate what could happen when you’re on the rink.

Reno Ice prioritizes safety within the rink. For those aspiring to learn ice sports, they emphasize the importance of consistency in mastering these muscle memory sports.

The rink offers inclusive “Learn to Skate” programs suitable for enthusiasts of all ages, fostering a secure environment where skills are developed, and safety is paramount.

For more information on their programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.