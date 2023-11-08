South Lake Tahoe unveils parking permit program to alleviate winter parking issues

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe has announced a new parking permit program in an attempt to alleviate impacts to winter parking in the Heavenly Valley neighborhood.

The new program will include:

Seasonal no parking zones, which are additional zones where parking is prohibited between Nov. 1 and May 1. They hope this will ensure parking on only one side of a street, or where streets are narrow, no parking on either side.

Seasonal resident permit zones, which are specific parking areas for residents only. They will be reserved for residents with valid permits during the winter season. Residents will be required to obtain parking permits from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and will need to display it when parked in these zones.

The program will prioritize the needs of local residents. Residents living in the designated zones can apply for parking permits.

Unauthorized cars parked in no parking zones or in resident permit zones without permits will be subject to fines of $300. Information on the permit application process can be found here.

