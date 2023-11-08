Sierra Arts Foundation gets in the holiday spirit with first-ever music and art festival in Carson City

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shop local this holiday season! Join Sierra Arts Foundation for their inaugural Silver Saddle Ranch Holiday Music and Art Festival.

Executive director, Tracey Oliver, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to the ranch Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event is free and open to families with kids of all ages. Silver Saddle Ranch is located at 2648 Carson River Road in Carson City. There will be artisans, vendors, live music, food and drinks.

Special thanks to Carson City Arts & Culture Program and Carson City Department of Parks, Recreation, and Open Space for partnering with the Sierra Arts Foundation to bring art classes and events to Carson City.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder

Latest News

Celebrating Diwali with India Kabab and Curry
Yelp Reno, India Kabab and Curry partner for Diwali celebration
Trends and Threads: Wearing vs. Styling
Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora Boutique teaches how to style clothes versus simply wearing clothes
An RTC bus
RTC to offer free rides on Friday in honor of Veteran’s Day
A portion of U.S. 395 headed into Reno
Work to widen U.S. 395 North Valleys to begin Sunday