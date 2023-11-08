Sierra Arts Foundation gets in the holiday spirit with first-ever music and art festival in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shop local this holiday season! Join Sierra Arts Foundation for their inaugural Silver Saddle Ranch Holiday Music and Art Festival.

Executive director, Tracey Oliver, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to the ranch Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event is free and open to families with kids of all ages. Silver Saddle Ranch is located at 2648 Carson River Road in Carson City. There will be artisans, vendors, live music, food and drinks.

Special thanks to Carson City Arts & Culture Program and Carson City Department of Parks, Recreation, and Open Space for partnering with the Sierra Arts Foundation to bring art classes and events to Carson City.

For more information click here.

