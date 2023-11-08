RTC to offer free rides on Friday in honor of Veteran’s Day

Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County toured Centennial Plaza...
An RTC bus(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:18 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be offering free rides on Nov. 10 to honor Veteran’s Day.

Free rides on all RTC transit services will be offered, and they say offering the rides is RTC’s way of honoring those who have served.

RTC will operate on a Sunday-level schedule on Nov. 10, but the RTC Regional Connector to Carson City will not operate.

RTC administrative offices will also be closed in observance of Veteran’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder

Latest News

A portion of U.S. 395 headed into Reno
Work to widen U.S. 395 North Valleys to begin Sunday
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Lyon County school bus involved in crash
City of South Lake Tahoe logo
South Lake Tahoe unveils parking permit program to alleviate winter parking issues
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man