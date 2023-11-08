RTC to offer free rides on Friday in honor of Veteran’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be offering free rides on Nov. 10 to honor Veteran’s Day.

Free rides on all RTC transit services will be offered, and they say offering the rides is RTC’s way of honoring those who have served.

RTC will operate on a Sunday-level schedule on Nov. 10, but the RTC Regional Connector to Carson City will not operate.

RTC administrative offices will also be closed in observance of Veteran’s Day.

