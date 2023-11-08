Reading Reno: Sue Dugan shares the joy of writing speculative fiction for young adult readers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sue Dugan from Reno has just released her fifth book, the second in ‘The Cat With Nine Lives’ series about the reincarnated lives of Nick and Cat (Catherine Anne Thomlinson) who are lovers across history and must find each other as each new life begins. The first book, “Cat-astrophic” was published in February 2023. The second book, “Cat-atonic,” was just released at the end of October.

Dugan stopped by Morning Break to talk about her new series and the love of writing this kind of fiction and young adults and new adult readers.

You can learn more about Dugan and her work online and by following her on Facebook.

