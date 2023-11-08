Lyon County school bus involved in crash

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Lyon County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning, the Lyon County School District said on Twitter.

They say the crash involved the DHS/DIS Route 7 Blue Bus in a school zone, but did not specify where the incident happened.

All students and adults are safe and secure.

Students were able to transfer busses and were taken to a local school.

