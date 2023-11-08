Lake Mead National Recreation Area to go cashless in January

Vegas locals cool off at Lake Mead
Vegas locals cool off at Lake Mead(kvvu)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:06 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lake Mead National Recreation Area has announced that it will go cashless in January.

According to a news release, beginning Jan. 1, 2024, Lake Mead will move to a cashless fee collection system, accepting only electronic card payments for entrance, lake use and campground fees.

The release notes that entrance stations will continue to sell passes but will no longer accept cash for payment.

In addition, the National Park Service advises that advance campground reservations, as well as first-come, first-served sites, will be available online only through recreation.gov.

Concession operations at marinas, hotels and stores will still accept cash or electronic card payments, the release says.

“The transition to cashless fee collection will align this park with twenty-nine other National Park Service locations, such as Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon and the Petrified Forest,” officials note.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Seasonal Depression
Combating Seasonal Affective Disorder

Latest News

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Lyon County school bus involved in crash
Pet of the Week: Nevada Humane Society
Pet of the Week: Nevada Humane Society
City of South Lake Tahoe logo
South Lake Tahoe unveils parking permit program to alleviate winter parking issues
Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield delivers State of Education address
Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield delivers State of Education address
More than 700 Nevadans await a life-changing donations.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provides second chances for organ donors