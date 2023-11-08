GoFundMe set up for NLTFPD firefighters who lost their house in a fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a pair of North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District firefighters who lost their home in a house fire.

According to the GoFundMe page, Gage and Nicholas lost their home in an Oct. 29 fire. They and their dog were able to evacuate safely, but the house, as well as a majority of their personal belongings were destroyed due to the fire and water damage.

Gage has been a wildland firefighter for five years, and Nicholas has for two years.

The fundraiser hopes to provide them with first and last months rent on a new house, as well as money to buy new clothes, furniture, personal items, and living expenses.

You can donate to their GoFundMe page here.

