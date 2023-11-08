Death Valley to waive entrance fee for Veteran’s Day

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - Death Valley National Park will be offering free entrance to its park for Veteran’s Day.

While entrance to the park is free, you will still have to pay camping fees.

Death Valley’s main attractions are open; however, many secondary roads remain closed due flooding damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hillary. The heavy rainfall created a temporary lake in Badwater Basin that is expected to last for a few more weeks.

The Las Vegas Astronomical Society and park rangers with the National Park Service will host an astronomy program on Friday and Saturday nights as well.

