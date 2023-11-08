Carson High School band director to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nick Jacques
Nick Jacques(The Carson City School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson High School band director Nick Jacques has been picked to join a marching band of more than 400 band directors in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After its inaugural 2022 appearance in the Rose Parade, the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is coming to New York City under the theme “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

The march is designed to recognize the dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators.

Jacques says the group will appear early in the parade’s procession following shortly after the large Snoopy Balloon and the Alabama A&M University Marching Marron & White Band.

