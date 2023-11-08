39 North Pole Village gets ready to return to Victorian Square Plaza in Sparks for eighth year

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 8th Annual 39 North Pole Village will take place Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in downtown Sparks. The annual holiday light festival features a winter wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights, free Engine 39 train rides, free photos with Santa, interactive displays, live music, craft vendors, great food, family fun and holiday cheer. More than 30,000 people are expected to visit 39 North Pole Village to enjoy the festivities.

Event director, Angela Handler, and performers, Christiane Georgi and Peter Stratte, stopped by Morning Break to remind the community to mark their calendars for this bigger than ever event.

The Griswold Challenge is back again this year presented by One Nevada Credit Union. It’s is a special addition is a unique contest because local families, friends and businesses form teams to compete against each other for the best light display. Each team can enter for free for a 10x20 space to decorate. The Griswold Challenge is a People’s Choice contest where event attendees pick the winners. The first-place winner will take home the Clark Griswold award and $500, while second place will take home the Cousin Eddie award and $250.

39 North Pole Village is the largest free holiday festival in the area. The whole festival is planned by volunteers and event expenses are paid for by local sponsors. This year’s event was made possible by support from City of Sparks, One Nevada Credit Union, Nugget Casino Resort, LoKa Tile Group, Hometown Health, Western Village, Quick Space, Camelot Party Rentals, Oasis Home Health and Hospice, The Bridges, Grand Antique, Engine 8 Urban Winery and Mari Chuys.

Click here for specific dates and times, as well as volunteer information.

