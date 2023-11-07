WCSD Superintendent Enfield to deliver State of Education address

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield will deliver the State of Education address today, Nov. 7.

Enfield will be commenting on the district’s strategic plan.

She will be touring classrooms to speak with students and staff about district programs at 5:30 p.m. before her address will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Hug High School’s theatre in Sparks.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.