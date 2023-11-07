WCSD Superintendent Enfield to deliver State of Education address

Dr. Susan Enfield during a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees on April 20, 2022.
Dr. Susan Enfield during a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees on April 20, 2022.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield will deliver the State of Education address today, Nov. 7.

Enfield will be commenting on the district’s strategic plan.

She will be touring classrooms to speak with students and staff about district programs at 5:30 p.m. before her address will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Hug High School’s theatre in Sparks.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Edmund Mance Julian
12-year-old boy found and returned to family

Latest News

Reading Reno: Steven Ranson and Ken Beaton
Reading Reno: “Legacies of the Silver State” highlights WWII veterans, raises money for Honor Flight Nevada
Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market
‘Fleas the Season’ Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market returns for second year
Brown (left), and Champlin (right)
More than 400 grams of methamphetamine seized during traffic stop
NHS and RFD 2024 Calendar Preview
Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department team up again for 2024 calendar