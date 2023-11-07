Washoe County inmate back in custody after brief escape

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:05 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County inmate is back in custody after a brief escape Tuesday morning.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Kuhns was on the loose for about an hour.

Kuhns walked away from the minimum security inmate crew he was working with doing trash pick up and basic cleaning along Prater Way.

A felony charge will be added to Kuhns’ record. He was serving 180 days for a probation violation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Edmund Mance Julian
12-year-old boy found and returned to family

Latest News

Mt. Rose will open for skiers on Nov. 10
Skiing on Mt. Rose to open this Friday
Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.
Rosen, Cortez Masto announce more than $1 million for Nevada law enforcement
A file image of wild horses
BLM asking for public input on Mono County horse gather
Dr. Susan Enfield during a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees on April 20, 2022.
WCSD Superintendent Enfield to deliver State of Education address