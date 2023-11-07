Washoe County inmate back in custody after brief escape

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County inmate is back in custody after a brief escape Tuesday morning.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Kuhns was on the loose for about an hour.

Kuhns walked away from the minimum security inmate crew he was working with doing trash pick up and basic cleaning along Prater Way.

A felony charge will be added to Kuhns’ record. He was serving 180 days for a probation violation.

