Tractor trailer crash in Death Valley releases bees, stinging first responders

A photo of the beehives scattered along the road after a crash in Death Valley
A photo of the beehives scattered along the road after a crash in Death Valley(National Park Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - A tractor trailer rolled over in Death Valley, releasing the bees it was carrying and stinging the first responders who were called to the crash.

The bees were being carried on CA-190 in Death Valley on Sunday.

The driver was traveling down a steep grade west of Towne Pass when they lost control just before 10:00 a.m., causing the truck to overturn several times and scattering its cargo of beehives.

Passersby were able to extract the driver from the truck but were stung by the now released bees in the process. The incident was responded to by the California Highway Patrol and the National Park Service.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Las Vegas, suffered traumatic injuries from the rollover and bee stings. He was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

