Tractor trailer crash in Death Valley releases bees, stinging first responders

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - A tractor trailer rolled over in Death Valley, releasing the bees it was carrying and stinging the first responders who were called to the crash.

The bees were being carried on CA-190 in Death Valley on Sunday.

The driver was traveling down a steep grade west of Towne Pass when they lost control just before 10:00 a.m., causing the truck to overturn several times and scattering its cargo of beehives.

Passersby were able to extract the driver from the truck but were stung by the now released bees in the process. The incident was responded to by the California Highway Patrol and the National Park Service.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Las Vegas, suffered traumatic injuries from the rollover and bee stings. He was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital.

