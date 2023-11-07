Skiing on Mt. Rose to open this Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ski season on Mt. Rose is scheduled to begin this Friday.

Officials with Mt. Rose say the recent storm, combined with multiple chances for additional snowmaking, are contributing to another early November opening day.

“Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has the highest base elevation in Tahoe and primarily Northern and Eastern exposure, meaning we have the ability to make snow more often when conditions permit. We benefit from the colder temperatures we experience, which often translates to better snow quality,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director. “Our snowmakers have been busy making snow from top-to-bottom, and we’re excited to get the winter season underway!”

Planned lift operations include the Lakeview Express from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Open trails will include Kit Carson Traverse, Kit Carson Bowl and Ponderosa.

Parking will be available at the Main Lodge, and services will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We’ll continue to take advantage of the winter weather that’s expected so we can open even more lifts and terrain and begin ski school lessons and offering equipment rentals as quickly as possible,” continued Pierce.

