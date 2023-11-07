Skiing on Mt. Rose to open this Friday

Mt. Rose will open for skiers on Nov. 10
Mt. Rose will open for skiers on Nov. 10(Emily Benito)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:21 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ski season on Mt. Rose is scheduled to begin this Friday.

Officials with Mt. Rose say the recent storm, combined with multiple chances for additional snowmaking, are contributing to another early November opening day.

“Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has the highest base elevation in Tahoe and primarily Northern and Eastern exposure, meaning we have the ability to make snow more often when conditions permit. We benefit from the colder temperatures we experience, which often translates to better snow quality,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director. “Our snowmakers have been busy making snow from top-to-bottom, and we’re excited to get the winter season underway!”

Planned lift operations include the Lakeview Express from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Open trails will include Kit Carson Traverse, Kit Carson Bowl and Ponderosa.

Parking will be available at the Main Lodge, and services will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We’ll continue to take advantage of the winter weather that’s expected so we can open even more lifts and terrain and begin ski school lessons and offering equipment rentals as quickly as possible,” continued Pierce.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Edmund Mance Julian
12-year-old boy found and returned to family

Latest News

Nevada U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, and Jacky Rosen.
Rosen, Cortez Masto announce more than $1 million for Nevada law enforcement
A file image of wild horses
BLM asking for public input on Mono County horse gather
Dr. Susan Enfield during a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees on April 20, 2022.
WCSD Superintendent Enfield to deliver State of Education address
Reading Reno: Steven Ranson and Ken Beaton
Reading Reno: “Legacies of the Silver State” highlights WWII veterans, raises money for Honor Flight Nevada