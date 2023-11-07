Reading Reno: “Legacies of the Silver State” highlights WWII veterans, raises money for Honor Flight Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three years ago, Steven R. Ranson and Kenneth Beaton published their book, Legacies of the Silver State: Nevada Goes to War. Since then, the book of WWII Nevada veterans and their stories has continued to sell with more than $25,000 in net sales earmarked for Honor Flight Nevada.

Neither author uses any of the profits for personal use. Instead, ever cent of books sales goes toward sponsoring Honor Flight Veterans. With the $25,000 already earned, they’re able to sponsor of a flight with 25 veterans.

With Veterans Day approaching, Ranson and Beaton stopped by Morning Break to talk about the legacies contained within the pages and the legacy this book in general hopes to leave behind.

Legacies of the Silver State: Nevada Goes to War can be purchased online and at many local bookstores.

