Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department team up again for 2024 calendar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a successful in augural year in 2023, the Nevada Humane Society and the Reno Fire Department have partnered once again to create The Rescuers and The Rescued 2024 calendar featuring RFD firefighters and some of the most adorable tiny felines you’ll ever see.

Kait Cole from NHS and Katie Walker from RFD stopped by Morning Break to talk about this year’s project and the important purpose behind the sale of these calendars.

The calendars will officially go on sale at the Calendar Launch Party Friday, Nov. 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Lead Dog Brewing (415 4th Street, Reno). Lead Dog will donate a beer to each calendar purchaser, and NHS will be there with some of our model firefighters and current pets that are available for adoption. Guests can snag an autograph on the best present of the year and donate to help homeless pets in our area.

