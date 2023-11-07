KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes creamy beef noodles for cold weather comfort food

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a chill in the air and that means you’re probably wanting those yummy, warm, hearty winter comfort foods. During this episode of KOLO Cooks, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes makes his version of beef stroganoff which he simply calls ‘creamy beef noodles.’

Ingredients:

Egg noodles

Small steak bite pieces (tri-tip or flank steak works well)

Yellow onion (diced)

Mushrooms (sliced)

Garlic (minced)

Beef broth

Heavy cream

Rosemary (optional)

Corn starch

Mama Rays Steak Rub

Vegetable oil

Directions:

Cook egg noodles and set aside. In another pot, cook steak, mushrooms, onion and garlic. Deglaze with broth and cream; bring to boil. S Season with salt, pepper and Mama Ray’s. Whisk more broth with cornstarch until a thick ‘slurry’. Pour into pot of meat and stir until everything is mixed, warm and thick. Serve noodles and add rosemary.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Kim Sampo for the specialty platters, Maya Rae for her assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.