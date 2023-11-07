The future of Title IX regulations at UNR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the wake of sexual misconduct against UNR, President Brian Sandoval, has vowed to make changes within the Title IX office.

The last month has been one of unrest for the University of Nevada, Reno. Multiple sexual assault and intimidation cases have come to light recently, causing the students to demand change. They’ve organized protests, crashed groundbreakings of new buildings, and started petitions.

“I’m proud of our students, their concern about their safety and some of the issues happening on campus associated with Title IX. We’ve worked extremely hard since I got here to add resources to the office. We’ve added a new executive director, we’ve added a new investigator and we’ve improved processes in the office,” said Sandoval.

On October 12 students rallied together over allegations against Dr. Yanyao Jiang, and other faculty in the Mechanical Engineering Department. Organizers said the call to action was brought on to fight for justice for Dr. Feifei Fan, the alleged victim of Jiang. They said her fight resonates deeply with the many who have experienced or witnessed a culture of systemic misconduct, brazen Title IX violations, and silencing of victims and whistleblowers at UNR.

Jiang issued a statement that reads:

“Justice requires careful consideration of the facts, and an understanding that not every accusation is true. This is why deliberative processes, like Title IX investigations or federal lawsuits, take time. As the legal process has played out, terrible lies have been told about me in the press. These characterizations are hurtful to my family. The truth will ultimately show that these allegations are not based in reality; as the judge said in dismissing the lawsuit brought against me, these are frivolous accusations and an abuse of the judicial process,” said Jiang.

The civil suits filed by Fan against Jiang and his wife, Wei Wu, were dismissed by a judge on September 9th. In their ruling the judge said as follows:

“The Court grants Jiang’s request and will dismiss Fan’s action for failure to state a claim.”

“The Court dismisses Fan’s claims against Wu and sanctions Fan and her counsel for bringing these frivolous claims against Wu.”

“The Action that Fan and her counsel brought against Wu is not only frivolous but [also] an abuse of judicial process.”

Just two weeks later on October 31, another lawsuit is filed except this time it’s against a communications professor. The un-named plaintiff claims the professor created a toxic work environment as well as a “culture of fear and mistrust.” Not only that but in the opposition it states that multiple female faculty made complaints when this professor discussed his genitalia with them. Some, reported the issue to Title IX, and yet again, they complained nothing had been done. Others, who had the same problems said they were afraid to report the communications professor out of fear of retaliation.

Jacob Holloway, a former UNR faculty member explains that the October 12 protest represents just one incident. Holloway says he had his own Title IX case filed against the university that was ignored. He makes claims that the university covers up these crimes and the people who victimized him still work at UNR.

“No one else’s careers need to be destroyed because they worked at UNR. No one else’s life needs to be destroyed because they went to UNR,” Holloway said.

There’s claims the university repeatedly failed to investigate and resolve allegations of sexual harassment of which they were aware, and the university may have prevented possible recurring harassment for staff and students, something Sandoval promised to change. Hannah Alquiza, the Vice President of the Associated Students at UNR ( ASUN ) explains that she appreciates the initiatives that are happening to support students. Especially by not shying away from tough conversations as Sandoval mentioned the ongoing Title IX concerns in his recent State of the University address. The open dialogue helps her feel like students are in the forefront and helping run the university as well, saying that joining UNR was the best decision she made.

“All the efforts towards restructuring Title IX, and the new director of Title IX, reassures us that things are in motion to support our students, and students struggling with things pertaining to Title IX,” Alquiza said.

That new director is Zeva Edmondson. She started her role as director of Title IX at UNR four months ago and has hit the ground running since by adding personnel, training, and support staff. Edmonson says her goal is to create transparent and diligent investigations.

“It’s hard work. It’s not work that you please everyone in the end,” Edmondson said.

Edmondson says the Title IX office essentially became a catch all for all investigations. To fix that backlog she says they are re-looking at cases and reassigning ones that don’t belong in their department.

“It’ll be fantastic because we can focus on this very needed and important work,” said Edmondson.

And as part of her transparency policy. Edmondson says her door is always open.

“I’ve had several meetings with students and student organizations because I want their voice to be heard. We’re in this together, I want their feedback,” Edmondson said.

In early September, a whistleblower sent an email to KOLO 8 News Now about these allegations. I followed up with the university on September 6th. Their response was: “The University disputes the allegations of the complaint and intends to respond through the court process. The University does not have any further comment on this pending litigation.”

