‘Fleas the Season’ Reno Punk Rock Holiday Flea Market returns for second year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market (RPRFM) is celebrating its second holiday flea market. There will be twelve bands, 60+ local vendors, food trucks, kids crafts, a live Krampus, drag story time and more.

Board member for RPRFM stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to this second annual flea market. It’s the first holiday market since RPRFM became a 501(c)3 non-profit.

‘Fleas the Season’ takes place Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center in Reno. All ages are welcome and entry is $5 pre-sale, $10 at door. Kids under 12 get in for free and will have access to the kid crafting area featuring face painting and balloon animals.

While listening to live punk from twelve local and out-of-town bands including December Pilot from Sacramento, Middle Aged Queers from the Bay Area and local favorites Thee Saturday Knights, attendees will be able to enjoy food and libations from five food trucks, shop wares from more than 60 vendors and participate in fun activities like a video game corner, the possum pile clothing exchange and the infamous “stuffie pit.”

This event also features Cosplay for Kindness, a group of professional cosplayers in northern Nevada as well as punk rock yoga with Stitch for all the attendees to stretch and scream before getting in the mosh pit. And local meadery Black Rabbit Meads will provide a special bar featuring an all-local drink menu including beer, wine, special mead drinks and non-alcoholic options.

To learn more about The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, visit click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

