Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man

The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:31 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was killed in an October crash when his pickup truck rolled over in Washoe County.

On Oct. 20, at around 7:30 a.m., Nevada State Police were called to the area of State Route 447 near mile marker three in Washoe County for reports of a crash.

The initial investigation found that a 2002 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on SR447 when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway to the right onto the outside dirt shoulder before re-entering the paved portion of the road.

The truck then crossed the northbound travel lane of SR447, traveled onto the inside dirt shoulder and overturned.

The driver, 25-year-old Gary Cisco, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Edmund Mance Julian
12-year-old boy found and returned to family

Latest News

The intersection improved by NDOT
NDOT finishes improvements to part of Mt. Rose Highway
Parking sign at the Reno Tahoe Airport
Airport launches ‘Wait & Win’ campaign for the holidays
Road work generic.
Eastbound lanes of South McCarran to close Friday
NDOT crews conduct road work near Incline Village
NDOT wraps multi-year Lake Tahoe project