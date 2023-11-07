Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was killed in an October crash when his pickup truck rolled over in Washoe County.

On Oct. 20, at around 7:30 a.m., Nevada State Police were called to the area of State Route 447 near mile marker three in Washoe County for reports of a crash.

The initial investigation found that a 2002 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on SR447 when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway to the right onto the outside dirt shoulder before re-entering the paved portion of the road.

The truck then crossed the northbound travel lane of SR447, traveled onto the inside dirt shoulder and overturned.

The driver, 25-year-old Gary Cisco, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

