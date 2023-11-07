City of Reno hosting annual Veteran’s Day parade

City of Reno Veterans Day parade
City of Reno Veterans Day parade from 2022(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is hosting their annual Veteran’s Day parade this Saturday.

The opening ceremony will begin at 11:11 a.m. at the Virginia Street Bridge in downtown Reno and will end at the 5th Street/Virginia Street intersection. The parade will start at around 11:30 a.m. and end between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The parade will begin with a prayer, the national anthem being performed by Cassie Harris, and conclude with an official City of Reno proclamation read by Neil Anderson. The ceremony will take place near the Virginia Street Bridge, south of the Virginia Street and 1st Street intersection.

The route will go north on Virginia Street from Liberty Street to 5th Street. This year’s Grand Marshal is Arlan Melendez, Chairman of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

First Street between North Sierra Street and University Way will be closed on Nov. 11 from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

