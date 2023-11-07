BLM asking for public input on Mono County horse gather

BISHOP, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Inyo National Forest are asking for public input on a proposed wild horse gather in Mono County.

The proposed gather will take place outside the Montgomery Pass Wild Horse Territory in the county, and officials say it would maintain a sustainable wild horse management level and protect resources.

The area is currently managed for a wild horse population of between 138 and 230, but a 2020 survey found the area contained 654 horses. The Bureau of Land Management says the horses are currently residing 20 miles west of the territory on the shores of Mono Lake, making them a safety concern for travelers driving on Highway 6 and Highway 120 east.

“The BLM is motivated to work with the Inyo National Forest to improve wildlife habitat, increase public safety along roadways, and protect horses and people by reducing the risk of horse collisions with vehicles,” said BLM Bishop Field Manager Sherri Lisius.

“As the lead agency, the Inyo National Forest is happy to partner with BLM in managing the Montgomery Pass Wild Horse Territory herd,” said Inyo National Forest Mono Lake District Ranger Stephanie Heller. “The current size and locations of the herd are causing significant resource damage and safety issues.”

The comment period will last 30 days until Dec. 7. You can submit your comments via mail to 351 Pacu Lane, Bishop, CA 93514 or via email at BLM_CA_Bishop_MPWHT@blm.gov.

