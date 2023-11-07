Beloved 95-year-old cashier is ready to retire after nearly 3 decades

Always smiling and energetic, 95-year-old Eloise Luzader is a cherished head cashier at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Gateway Cafe
By Mahealani Richardson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) – A 95-year-old woman has decided to retire after 29 years of helping customers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Gateway Café.

“They keep me active. They keep me young,” said energetic Eloise Luzader.

While she’s sad to leave, Luzader says it’s time for her to go.

“I’m going to miss the kids because they keep me young. They keep me young and they keep me alert,” Luzader said.

The cherished head cashier considers the students at the café her grandchildren.

“I genuinely look forward to coming to Gateway just to say good morning to her,” student Jace Valentine said. “It’s definitely going to be hard missing her, but I’m glad she finally gets to retire. I’m very happy for her.”

Luzader also has an unofficial title of matchmaker, taking credit for three marriages that started with meetings in the cafeteria.

“Many years ago, this girl would come in and say, ‘Aunty, you see that guy over there? Can you introduce me to him?’ I’d say, ‘I’ll introduce you to him, but after that you are on your own,’” she said.

Even though Luzader says 1,000 students come in the café each day for a meal, she remembers many of their names – but made sure to clarify she doesn’t have a favorite.

Her last day of work is Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Edmund Mance Julian
12-year-old boy found and returned to family

Latest News

Why Valley Fever could eventually impact more people across the Western US
Why Valley Fever could eventually impact more people across the Western US
NHS and RFD 2024 Calendar Preview
Nevada Humane Society and Reno Fire Department team up again for 2024 calendar
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials
FILE - This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Syphilis cases in US newborns skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing