Bear swipes Taco Bell delivery from family’s front porch

A black bear in Florida was caught on camera grabbing a delivery of Taco Bell from a home's front porch.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:06 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A four-legged thief stole food from the front porch of a Florida homeowner just moments after it was delivered.

The theft was caught on a Ring doorbell camera at an Orlando-area home.

In the video, a delivery driver can be seen leaving a bag of Taco Bell at the front door.

Minutes later, a black bear casually strolls over, grabs the bag, and walks away - almost as if he were waiting for the food to arrive.

The family then opens their front door to look for the food, only to discover later that their food was stolen by the bear.

According to reports, the food was about $45, making it a surprisingly expensive meal for the animal.

WOFL spoke with Laidy Guiterrez and Daniel Bula, who ordered the food along with their niece Nicole Castro.

After taking the bag of food, the bear even came back for a soda that was left on the porch, the family said.

They also said they weren’t surprised when they found out who the culprit was, as black bears are common in their neighborhood.

