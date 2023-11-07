Atlantis offering complimentary lunch to veterans

Toucan Charlie’s Buffet & Grille
Toucan Charlie's Buffet & Grille
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa is offering a complimentary lunch buffet for veterans this week.

The buffet will be from this Wednesday through this Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet & Grille.

Guests must have a Monarch Rewards card and either a military ID, military spouse ID, or DD-214 to get a complimentary buffet.

Guests can also buy an American flag pin for a $1 or more donation to Honor Flight Nevada. Pins can be bought at the Main Cage or inside The Shoppes at Atlantis.

