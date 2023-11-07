Arborist urge people to prepare for trees falling ahead of winter storms

Irrigation and crown cleanings proven to assist tree stability in storms.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada’s high desert climate experiences a variety of weather patterns throughout the year. Typically, towards the end of fall, major winds and rains will trouble the stability of trees. Old trees are more likely to fall over than less-matured trees, but both need to be watered and maintained while the climate cools.

“The big challenge we have here in Nevada is proper irrigation of trees,” said Dale Carlon, a retired urban forester. “That could entail a drip system, or a drip hose or something of that nature, but the tree needs to be irrigated. Don’t just assume that it is okay without water.” Elm and Cottonwood trees make up the majority of Nevada’s tree population but are known to have weaker wood.

Dating back to January a big elm tree fell down and destroyed a metal bench in Idlewild Park. The elm was believed to have been there for 50-plus years. Keeping the canopy cleared is just as important as keeping the roots water. “You remove the dead wood, crossing branches, branches headed in the wrong direction, and open up the canopy of the tree,” said Carlon. “That makes it a heck of a lot safer because you’ve got all of the dead wood out of it and you’ve decreased the amount of sail. In other words, the wind can blow through the tree, as opposed to knocking it over.”

It is recommended to have crown cleanings done professionally every 5 years. That way you can avoid injury and maintain a healthy tree.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Edmund Mance Julian
12-year-old boy found and returned to family

Latest News

The future of Title IX regulations at UNR
The future of Title IX regulations at UNR
Toucan Charlie’s Buffet & Grille
Atlantis offering complimentary lunch to veterans
A photo of the beehives scattered along the road after a crash in Death Valley
Tractor trailer crash in Death Valley releases bees, stinging first responders
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
4 teens arrested in Elko on robbery charges
The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Washoe County kills Reno man