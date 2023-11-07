87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:42 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Edmund Mance Julian
12-year-old boy found and returned to family

Latest News

87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security
FILE - A sign for WeWork is displayed at their office in the borough of Manhattan in New York,...
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection in stunning fall for a company once valued close to $50 billion
City of Reno Veterans Day parade from 2022
City of Reno hosting annual Veteran’s Day parade