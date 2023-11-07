4 teens arrested in Elko on robbery charges

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four teenagers, including two minors, have been arrested in Elko on robbery charges.

On Nov. 5 at around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Elko Police Department responded to the 700 block of Court Street for reports of a fight involving multiple people.

Officers arrived and spoke to the victim who said he was assaulted by several people who called him a Crip and said they wanted his shoes. The victim told police his assailants stole his shoes before fleeing in a car. The victim was injured but declined medical aid.

Later, officers were dispatched to a downtown Elko bar for reports of multiple males matching the description given by the initial victim who were believed to be armed and in a silver SUV brandishing a gun.

Police stopped the SUV a short distance away and four people were arrested. They were identified as 18-year-old Gavin Harp, and 18-year-old Cayden Reyes, as well as a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old female.

Harp and Reyes were booked into the Elko County Jail and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery and had their bail set at $300,000 each. The two minors were booked into the Elko County Detention Center.

