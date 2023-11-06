Wandering Wyld hosting sip and shop Christmas events, craft workshops and more this holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wandering Wyld helps local makers, creatives + micro-entrepreneurs start, grow and evolve their businesses. The Wyld Market inside the Reno Public Market (RPM) is a one-stop-shop for local artists and makers to sell their wares.

As part of the Wyld Market Collective, there are several shopping, crafting and artist appreciation events happening throughout November and December.

Jessie Phillips, co-founder of Wandering Wyld; Trisha Starkey, founder and designer at Petals & Pages Flowers; and “Krystal with a K,” artist and poet, stopped by Morning Break to talk about some of the upcoming holiday events.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. there will be a sip and shop at the Wyld Market inside RPM.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. “Krystal with a K” is showcasing her new gallery with an artist reception at Wyld Market.

Sunday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 9, you can join a wreathmaking workshop with Petals & Pages Flowers from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

For a full list of workshops and events, click here. You can also follow Wandering Wyld on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.