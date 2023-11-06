Wandering Wyld hosting sip and shop Christmas events, craft workshops and more this holiday season

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wandering Wyld helps local makers, creatives + micro-entrepreneurs start, grow and evolve their businesses. The Wyld Market inside the Reno Public Market (RPM) is a one-stop-shop for local artists and makers to sell their wares.

As part of the Wyld Market Collective, there are several shopping, crafting and artist appreciation events happening throughout November and December.

Jessie Phillips, co-founder of Wandering Wyld; Trisha Starkey, founder and designer at Petals & Pages Flowers; and “Krystal with a K,” artist and poet, stopped by Morning Break to talk about some of the upcoming holiday events.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. there will be a sip and shop at the Wyld Market inside RPM.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. “Krystal with a K” is showcasing her new gallery with an artist reception at Wyld Market.

Sunday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 9, you can join a wreathmaking workshop with Petals & Pages Flowers from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

For a full list of workshops and events, click here. You can also follow Wandering Wyld on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Edmund Mance Julian
12-year-old boy found and returned to family

Latest News

RLT: "It's a Wonderful Life"
Tickets on sale for Reno Little Theater’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Dr. Randall Gates
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains how chronic fatigue syndrome is more than just being tired
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
New video shows Las Vegas officer running over homicide suspect with patrol vehicle, killing him
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather