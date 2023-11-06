UNR students plant flags in honor of Veteran’s Day

Students plant flags in the grass outside the student union on Monday, November 6th.
Students plant flags in the grass outside the student union on Monday, November 6th.(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students at UNR are looking to honor those who have served in the military in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The University’s veteran’s services department held a flag planting event outside the Joe Crowley Student Union on Monday.

2,000 flags were planted in the grass forming the shape of the state of Nevada.

Organizer Niccole Callahan says even during windy and rainy conditions there were still plenty of students wanting to take part.

“It’s really moving especially as a veteran on campus,” she said. “Some people were just walking by and asked if they could help. It’s a great community builder.”

The flag planting is one of three events happening on campus this week. On Nov. 9 at noon, there will be a flag retirement ceremony to retire flags that are no longer fit for duty.

Following that ceremony, the department will hold an unveiling event on the first floor of the Brian J. Whalen Parking Complex to celebrate the addition of two Purple Heart and disabled veteran parking spots on campus.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Silver Springs is riding his horse and buggy from Nevada to the east coast.
Man traveling from Nevada to the east coast on horse and wagon
Top row, left to right: Carlos Ramirez-Meza, Michael Farrier, Javier Diaz-Figueroa and Nathan...
14 arrested in child sex trafficking sting
Incline Village resident upset over deal with IVGID and NV Energy
Incline Village residents furious over deal made between IVGID and NV Energy
Siasosi Vanisi
Killer of UNR police sergeant dies in Las Vegas hospital
Edmund Mance Julian
12-year-old boy found and returned to family

Latest News

A gavel
Nevada man sentenced to more than 4 years for prize notice scheme
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Geothermal exploration project proposed for Lyon County
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports
Helping the homeless stay warm
Helping keep the homeless warm in Carson City