UNR students plant flags in honor of Veteran’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students at UNR are looking to honor those who have served in the military in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The University’s veteran’s services department held a flag planting event outside the Joe Crowley Student Union on Monday.

2,000 flags were planted in the grass forming the shape of the state of Nevada.

Organizer Niccole Callahan says even during windy and rainy conditions there were still plenty of students wanting to take part.

“It’s really moving especially as a veteran on campus,” she said. “Some people were just walking by and asked if they could help. It’s a great community builder.”

The flag planting is one of three events happening on campus this week. On Nov. 9 at noon, there will be a flag retirement ceremony to retire flags that are no longer fit for duty.

Following that ceremony, the department will hold an unveiling event on the first floor of the Brian J. Whalen Parking Complex to celebrate the addition of two Purple Heart and disabled veteran parking spots on campus.

