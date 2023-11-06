Tickets on sale for Reno Little Theater’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You think you know the story “It’s a Wonderful Life,” but now you can see the stage production in a whole new way. According to Reno Little Theater’s website, “It’s a Wonderful Life - A Live Radio Play is a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays: George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. But you know the story - when a financial crisis hits and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him. Chaos ensues as George tries to set things right, with the help of his friends and family. But with the sound effects team in the radio station adding their own unique touch, things don’t always go as planned.”

Actos Adam Semas (”Jake Laurents” who plays ‘George Bailey’), Stephen Schillo (”Harry ‘Jazzbo’ Heywood” who plays ‘Clarence’) and Melody Ricketsv (”Sally Applewhite” who plays ‘Mary Hatch’) stopped by Morning Break Monday to invite the community out to see the show at any point this holiday season because there are lots of performance dates and times!

Performance Dates:

November 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 25 and 30 at 7:30 p.m.

November 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

December 1, 2, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.

December 3, 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. You can also follow Reno Little Theater on Facebook and Instagram.

