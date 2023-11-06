Sunday Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the National Weather service,

For Sunday night: “A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.”

For Monday: “Rain likely, mainly after 4pm. Snow level 7400 feet. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.”

And also rain on Tuesday with snow chances in high elevation areas.

