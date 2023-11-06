Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains how chronic fatigue syndrome is more than just being tired

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. talks about chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), its causes and its treatments. While it may sound like CFS is simply being tired all the time, there’s more to the diagnosis than sleeping all the time without ever feeling rested.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.