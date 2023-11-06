Helping keep the homeless warm in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When four homeless people died back in 2016 in Carson City because of freezing temperatures, the following winter Night Off the Streets began its mission. For the last 6 years, Night Off the Streets, also known as NOTS, has used churches as warming centers to help the homeless not just with staying warm but also connecting them with other resources.

Jodi Miller, the NOTS center manager says, “We are the only one (of) our kind in Carson City, we have that no barrier, you can come in inebriated, we will let you stay and we are just trying to provide that warm safe place for anybody.”

Miller says the organization has seen an increase in visitors. On the first night 23 people were at the Saint Theresa Catholic Church, doubling in size from previous years. Not all who seek shelter are chronically homeless. Some of the people have a job but are struggling to maintain a roof over their head. This where NOTS believe they are seeing the increase.

“Increases come from affordability; rents have increasingly gone up. When you are on that fixed income and rent just keeps going up, it’s hard to maintain a house, an apartment, even a studio,” said Miller.

NOTS also works closely with the Carson City Sheriff’s office nightly. A person can be dropped off at the center instead of having to be booked in jail, saving the city money on booking costs and reducing crime in the area.

“During the winter months when we are open, calls to dispatch are reduced, crimes are reduced, because people aren’t breaking into a place trying to survive for the night,” said Miller.

Night Off the Streets is hoping that it can soon have a permanent facility, but it needs the community’s help and donations. The goal is to be able to take the extra step to connect those people with other resources they may need. The organization is also always looking for volunteers and there are many ways to donate your time. The warming centers are now open and will be open until March 31st.

If you like more information or to donate and volunteer, you can click here or call 775-600-2215.

